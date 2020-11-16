-
Fans get the first look at – and first opportunity to buy – 2021 kits.
Austin FC is just months away from fielding a team at its new Major League Soccer stadium off Burnet Road and Braker Lane. The field turf has been laid…
After the excitement and thrill of the U.S. victory in the Women's World Cup, attention shifts back to the NWSL — the 7-year-old pro league in the U.S. Will the enthusiasm lead to sustained interest?
They defeated the Netherlands 2-0 to win a record fourth Women's World Cup title. Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle both scored, helping the team to a perfect tournament.
Precourt Sports Ventures, the owner of Austin's Major League Soccer team, has offered a better look at the Austin FC's $240-million stadium at McKalla…
Way before the prospect of professional soccer in Austin, the tract of land near Burnet Road and Braker Lane where a stadium is planned was sort of an…
Major League Soccer is officially coming to Austin."Austin is a perfect fit for Major League Soccer and Major League Soccer is a perfect fit for the city…
The City of Austin received a petition Thursday essentially seeking to bring the Major League Soccer stadium deal to a public vote. The petition calls…
Precourt Sports Ventures signed a lease with the City of Austin today for 24 acres in North Austin to build a Major League Soccer stadium.“Bringing major…
There will be professional soccer in Austin next year, just not a Major League Soccer team. With Formula One out of the way, Circuit of the Americas broke…