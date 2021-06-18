A Beginner's Guide To Austin FC And The Brand Spankin' New Q2 Stadium

Austin FC will play its first soccer match in the brand new Q2 Stadium on Saturday against the San Jose Earthquakes.

The Austin FC journey began in 2017 when Anthony Precourt, then-team principal of the Columbus Crew, announced he’d be moving that team to Austin. That did not come to fruition, but he was awarded an expansion franchise here. Fast forward a few years and a pandemic later, and Austin’s Major League Soccer team will open its $260 million venue (privately financed on city-owned land) to a sellout crowd of 20,500 fans.

Since it will be a new experience for everyone, KUT’s Jerry Quijano sat down to talk about it with reporter Jimmy Maas, who has been covering this story since his children were in elementary school. Listen to the audio above for what to expect during the first game.

