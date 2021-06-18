© 2021 KUT

Sports

A Beginner's Guide To Austin FC And The Brand Spankin' New Q2 Stadium

KUT 90.5 | By Jimmy Maas,
Jerry Quijano
Published June 18, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT
The U.S. Women's National Team plays Nigeria in a friendly match in the runup to the Olympics at Q2 Stadium in Austin on Wednesday.
Gabriel C. Pérez
/
KUT
The U.S. Women's National Team plays Nigeria in a friendly match in the runup to the Olympics at Q2 Stadium in Austin on Wednesday.

Austin FC will play its first soccer match in the brand new Q2 Stadium on Saturday against the San Jose Earthquakes.

The Austin FC journey began in 2017 when Anthony Precourt, then-team principal of the Columbus Crew, announced he’d be moving that team to Austin. That did not come to fruition, but he was awarded an expansion franchise here. Fast forward a few years and a pandemic later, and Austin’s Major League Soccer team will open its $260 million venue (privately financed on city-owned land) to a sellout crowd of 20,500 fans.

Since it will be a new experience for everyone, KUT’s Jerry Quijano sat down to talk about it with reporter Jimmy Maas, who has been covering this story since his children were in elementary school. Listen to the audio above for what to expect during the first game.

SportsAustin FCMajor League SoccerSoccer
Jimmy Maas
Jimmy is a reporter focusing on business, sports, and the odd. He is also an afternoon host on KUT and currently serving as Interim Program Director.
See stories by Jimmy Maas
Jerry Quijano
Jerry Quijano is a host and reporter for KUT.
See stories by Jerry Quijano
