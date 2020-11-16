-
Fans get the first look at – and first opportunity to buy – 2021 kits.
Austin FC is just months away from fielding a team at its new Major League Soccer stadium off Burnet Road and Braker Lane. The field turf has been laid…
If this sounds like a one-sided story, it’s because it very well may be.Proposition A, one of two city propositions before Austin voters, began as a way…
Austin’s soon-to-be Major League Soccer team is stepping up its marketing efforts with the launch of the Austin FC Experience Center. Prospective ticket…
Precourt Sports Ventures, the owner of Austin's Major League Soccer team, has offered a better look at the Austin FC's $240-million stadium at McKalla…
Austinites will be asked in November if they want to vote on whether city land can be used for future stadiums and entertainment sites.The vote will…
Way before the prospect of professional soccer in Austin, the tract of land near Burnet Road and Braker Lane where a stadium is planned was sort of an…
Major League Soccer is officially coming to Austin."Austin is a perfect fit for Major League Soccer and Major League Soccer is a perfect fit for the city…
The City of Austin received a petition Thursday essentially seeking to bring the Major League Soccer stadium deal to a public vote. The petition calls…
Precourt Sports Ventures signed a lease with the City of Austin today for 24 acres in North Austin to build a Major League Soccer stadium.“Bringing major…