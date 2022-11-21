Where to watch the World Cup around Austin

The World Cup has forced soccer fans worldwide to confront the ugly side of their sport. There’s the bribery and corruption scandal that got the tournament to Qatar. There’s the estimated deaths of 65,000 migrant workers in the rush to build the stadiums and infrastructure required for the Cup.

BUT once the games start, we tend to lose sight of the bad and focus more on national pride and the dreams of young athletes.

The story lines on the field are compelling:

Will the U.S. Men’s National Team — this time with three Texans — get back on track after missing the 2018 tournament?

Will our neighbors Canada and Mexico make some noise in the group stage? Canada has qualified for only the second time ever, their first since 1986.

And will Lionel Messi, 35, one of the world’s best soccer players, find success with his native Argentina in what is likely his last World Cup? (Check out NPR’s Jasmine Garsd and her podcast The Last Cup for more on that, in English and Spanish.)

Here’s where you can watch

Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT Imani Williams cheers on the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team as it plays Nigeria in a friendly match in June 2021. The American Outlaws are a 30,000-member-strong supporters group for U.S. men's and women's national soccer teams.

The nine-hour time difference means most games will be played in the morning and midday. The early group play matches will follow mostly a regular schedule. Games will take place daily at 4 a.m., 7 a.m., 10 a.m., and 1 p.m.

If you’re stuck in the office or at home, the weekday 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. games will be on Fox. The early morning and weekend games will air on FS1.

If you can’t get away, watch them on-demand with the Tubi app, or in Spanish on Peacock.

If you want to get out, here are some places that are taking watch parties up a notch.

The Pitch

The food and entertainment venue next to Austin FC’s St. David’s Performance Center will open each match day at 9 a.m. Why watch the tournament in an outdoor venue with temps an un-Austin-like chilly? Maybe you’ll want to understand what these players went through to get to the World Cup by watching it next to a real pro-soccer training ground. Maybe it will be the full bar with breakfast and lunch options available as soon as it opens. (13000 Harris Ridge Blvd.)

“ATXFC House” at Lustre Pearl East

Austin FC is partnering with Luster Pearl East for the duration of the World Cup. It will open for the morning games each day of group play. You can also play a bunch of games like foosball and win Austin FC merch. Head here for details. (114 Linden St.)

The Haymaker

Prefer to watch your soccer with a raucous group of fans showing unbridled support for the Red, White, and Blue? Join the American Outlaws, the supporters group for the U.S. men’s and women’s national teams. They’ll be at the Haymaker for all U.S. matches — and probably others. (2310 Manor Rd.)

