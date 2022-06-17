© 2022 KUT

Texas Standard

Texas soccer fans rejoice as Arlington, Houston are named 2026 World Cup host cities

Texas Standard | By Gabrielle Muñoz
Published June 17, 2022 at 10:05 AM CDT
world cup.jpeg
Kailey Broussard
/
KERA News
Arlington's AT&T Stadium was selected as one of 16 hosts sites for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The World Cup is coming to the Lone Star State.

Houston and Arlington were named as host sites for the 2026 World Cup, FIFA announced Thursday afternoon. They join 14 other cities from the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

It will be the first World Cup with three host nations, as well as the first tournament with 48 teams. The other cities announced Thursday are: Atlanta; Boston; Guadalajara, Mexico; Kansas City; Los Angeles; Miami; Mexico City; Monterrey, Mexico; New York/New Jersey; Philadelphia; San Francisco; Seattle; Toronto and Vancouver.

The Texas matches will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington and NRG Stadium in Houston, and the number of games played at each venue will be announced at a later date. It will be the first time for Houston to host World Cup games in the city’s history; in North Texas, the Cotton Bowl was a venue for the 1994 tournament.

Take a look at some of the reaction to FIFA’s announcement in Texas:

