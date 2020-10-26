'Ofrenda: A Decimation Of People, A Celebration Of Life,' Oct. 30

Listen Friday, Oct. 30, for a Texas Ofrende from "Texas Standard"

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought death and sorrow to every Texas community. But the coronavirus has perhaps inflicted one of the deepest wounds on the Hispanic community. Infectious disease expert Dr. Peter Hotez told the Texas Standard earlier this year that we are witnessing the “historic decimation of Hispanic communities” in Texas. That means this will be a Día De Los Muertos like no other.

As a tribute to those we have lost, "Texas Standard" has a special ofrenda – a tribute or offering – for Friday, Oct. 30.

“Ofrenda: A Decimation Of People, A Celebration Of Life,” hosted by Joy Diaz, will be a celebration of life as we remember those who have gone before us in the tradition of this intrinsically Latino holiday in which the music, food and colors our loved ones enjoyed in life inform the ways we remember them.

Join us for this special edition of "Texas Standard," 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, and check back here as members of the community put together our virtual ofrenda. If you have lost a loved one to COVID-19 and would like to share their story, please reach out to us.