Third Annual “Love Austin Music Month” Strives to Uplift Austin Music Scene When it Needs it Most

AUSTIN, Texas – Feb. 1, 2021 – Not even a pandemic can stand in the way of celebrating the heartbeat of Austin – music. All February long, KUTX 98.9, The Austin Music Experience, will use its platform to shine the spotlight on the Austin music scene when it needs it most.

Love Austin Music Month, in partnership with the Austin Music Foundation and the City of Austin Music and Entertainment Division, is a concerted effort to highlight and spread the love for the Austin music scene.

This month more than any other, KUTX is pulling out all the stops to encourage Austinites to support the local music scene – whether it’s paying to see a virtual show, generously tipping at a free virtual show, buying music from Austin artists or donating to one of the many non-profits that serve local musicians.

Throughout the month-long Love Austin Music celebration:

· Laurie Gallardo’s Austin Music Minute will highlight live streams and other virtual performances from Austin artists.

· “Pause/Play” podcast co-producer and co-host Miles Bloxson will profile eight Black Austin artists and Black Austin music events – past and present – in honor of Black History Month.

· KUTX will partner with NPR Music to shine a light on a light on the Austin music scene – to a national audience – via City Scenes each Wednesday.

· KUTX will promote some pop-ups with Austin artists, such as Alex Maas, Gina Chavez and Jay Wile through social media and include #LoveAustinMusicMonth

· KUTX will play tracks from “ATX Gen Next: Adventures in Lockdown, Side A,” an Artist Development Program compilation album from the Austin Music Foundation.

“Now – more than ever – it’s important for music fans to rally and help take care of the Austin music scene, which is central to our city's identity,” said KUTX program director Matt Reilly. “Obviously in-person shows have yet to return to their pre-pandemic levels, so we'll be promoting the very best virtual shows this month on our website and highlighting ways for Austin musicians to make money. We gotta show Austin music the love if we want to keep it.”

Music fans can amplify this effort by:

· Listening to an all-Austin stream like KUTX’s stream at Austin Bergstrom International Airport or Austin Public Library’s Electric Ladybird.

· Getting to know the people on the Austin music scene and their great taste in music through KUTX’s guest DJ hour, My KUTX.

· Immersing themselves in the podcast “Pause/Play,” which explores what happens to the live music capital of the world when the music stops.

· Donating to non-profits that support musicians

· Buying local music from local record stores

· Sharing Austin music videos on social with #LoveAustinMusic

“Loving Austin music is about so much more than celebrating our artistic community. It means something different to us now,” said AMF Executive Director Jennifer Dugas. “Music isn’t only a powerful economic driver here, generating over $1.8 billion annually; its rich cultural impact, and the musicians who contribute to it, is what makes Austin a desired place to live and visit. As we work to rebuild our vital music industry and reimagine its future, we’re counting on music fans to help us in this effort.”

Austin Music Foundation is ramping up for the February release of Side B of its Artist Development Program compilation album, which features new music from Aubrey Hays, Deezie Brown, DRINT, Pelvis Wrestley and Stone Wheels. “ATX Gen Next: Adventures in Lockdown” was recorded late last year at the world-renowned Bubble Studios with GRAMMY-nominated producer Chris “Frenchie” Smith and AMF’s own Einar Pedersen at the helm. The album was fully funded by the Austin Music Foundation, as one the components of its Artist Development Program; and each artist retains full ownership of their masters. KUTX will be playing tracks from the album throughout the month of February.

Alumni of the Artist Development Program have included some of Austin’s rising stars in recent years, including Jackie Venson, Superfónicos, Alesia Lani and William Harries Graham. Side A is available at austinmusicfoundation.bandcamp.com for a suggested $5 donation, which supports AMF programs. Any amount donated over $5 will go directly to the recording artists

Additionally, AMF will celebrate Black (Austin Music) History Month by featuring 28 days of music history, told through a series of stories by Black rock maverick, Bevis M. Griffin. As the first black glam rock artist in Texas, no story about the history of black music in Texas would be complete without spotlighting renowned genre-spanning pioneer, Bevis M. Griffin. From his close relationships with legends like Stevie Ray Vaughn, Vernon Reid and Billy Gibbons, to headlining packed venues with The Bats, Banzai Kik, Chill Factor and The Cosmopolitans (the supergroup that included Alejandro Escovedo and Will Sexton), etc., his story details the remarkable journey of a true music innovator and fearless trailblazer who never allowed himself to be held back by racial, genre or cultural limitations.

About KUTX 98.9, the Austin Music Experience

Named “Best Radio Station” in the Austin Music Awards poll six times since it launched in 2013, KUTX 98.9 is the destination for new music from the artists driving the sound of Austin today – from new and local artists, to music that has stood the test of time. Programming includes more than 300 live, one-of-a-kind performances in Studio 1A each year; the Austin Music Minute, the KUTX Artist of the Month and the KUTX Song of the Day, as well as KUTX Live events that connect music fans to local and national talent. More at kutx.org.

About the Austin Music Foundation

Austin Music Foundation (AMF) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization whose core mission is to strengthen, connect, and advance the local music industry and community. Founded in 2002, AMF remains the only arts service organization in the nation dedicated to providing no-cost, year-round music business training, educational resources, mentoring and focused professional development to music artists and professionals at all stages of their careers. AMF serves as a critical bridge to economic opportunity, viability and sustainability for Austin’s creative class, and is among a select group of organizations recognized by Bloomberg Philanthropies as a leader in the nonprofit arts sector. Learn more about AMF at www.austinmusicfoundation.org.

About the City of Austin Music and Entertainment Division

The City of Austin Music and Entertainment Division is a department within the city’s Economic Development Department, which develops and leads the innovative programs that increase the prosperity of Austin’s citizens, our businesses, and our diverse neighborhoods. For more information visit www.austintexas.gov/edd.

###

Contacts: Erin Geisler, KUTX 98.9

Jennifer Dugas, Austin Music Foundation