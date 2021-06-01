University Unions Resumes Management of Cactus Cafe in August

AUSTIN, Texas – June 1, 2021 – After 10 years of managing and booking the Cactus Cafe, KUT and KUTX will revert management to the University Unions on Aug. 31. The Unions plan to keep the Cactus open and the music flowing.

We have appreciated the opportunity to partner with the Unions to bring great acts to the historic Cactus Cafe over the past decade while supporting the Austin music scene. However, considering the financial setbacks the stations have suffered because of the pandemic and slowed economy, it is no longer feasible for KUT and KUTX to operate the venue, so we have not renewed the Memorandum of Understanding.

KUT and KUTX look forward to collaborating with the Unions on possible future events and will explore opportunities to work with other venues to continue to support live music in Austin.