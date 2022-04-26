KUT News and “Texas Standard” win gold at New York Festivals® Radio Awards

KUT News and “Texas Standard” are celebrating two gold wins at the 2022 New York Festivals® Radio Awards, recognizing the world’s best radio programs.

KUT News’ podcast series “The Disconnect: Power, Politics and the Texas Blackout,” won in the news podcast category. The five-part series, which ran in 2021, looks at more than a century of events that led up to the February 2021 Texas blackout, examines how this could happen in the energy capital of the country and whether the Texas legislature addressed these issues.

The “Texas Standard” documentary “The Long Haul: Texas and The Pandemic,” won in the documentary/magazine category. The hour-long special, which aired March 12, 2021, explores the lasting impact of COVID-19 on Texas one year into the pandemic through the voices of experts, everyday Texans, and the loved ones of those lost to the virus.

“We re-examined 12 months of our own reporting through the prism of human need,” said Managing Producer Laura Rice. “It sounded abstract at first, but it was actually deeply natural and therapeutic.” See Laura’s acceptance speech on behalf of “Texas Standard.”

The announcement was made at the 2022 Storytellers Gala at the annual National Association of Broadcasters show in Las Vegas today.