KUT News and “Texas Standard” win nine regional Murrow Awards
The KUT newsroom is celebrating the recognition of the work of the KUT News and “Texas Standard” teams with nine regional Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA).
The Murrow Awards recognize “local and national news stories that uphold the RTDNA Code of Ethics, demonstrate technical expertise and exemplify the importance and impact of journalism as a service to the community.” They are considered one of the most prestigious awards in the broadcast industry. Regional winners automatically advance to the national Edward R. Murrow Awards competition in October.
Today's announcement brings to 74 the number of Regional Murrow Awards KUT News has won since the newsroom was created in 2002. The “Texas Standard” team, which launched in 2015, has earned 17 Regional Murrow Awards.
Here are the winners for 2022:
- The “Texas Standard” documentary “The Long Haul: Texas and The Pandemic,” reported by the “Texas Standard” newsroom, won in the News Documentary category.
- Vaccinating Texas: A Tracking Project, from the “Texas Standard” staff, won in the Excellence in Innovation category.
- “Texas Standard’s” sampling of audio stories demonstrating the show’s effective use of digital platforms, won in the Digital category.
- The Disconnect: Power, Politics and the Texas Blackout, reported and produced by KUT News’ Mose Buchele and the KUT Newsroom, won in the podcast category.
- During the Winter Storm, the Austin Aquarium Went Dark and Cold. The Otters Snuggled for Warmth, reported by KUT News’ Audrey McGlinchy, won in the Excellence in Sound category.
- Who Is Buried in This Cemetery on 51st Street in Austin?, reported by KUT News’ Matt Largey, won in the Excellence in Writing and Feature Reporting categories.
- Texas’ Power Grid was 4 Minutes And 37 Seconds Away from Collapsing. Here’s How it Happened, reported by KUT News’ Matt Largey, won in the Hard News category.
- How San Antonio Got Passed Over by Major League Soccer for Austin, jointly reported by “Texas Standard’s” Michael Marks and Texas Public Radio’s Joey Palacios, won in the Sports Reporting category.
The awards are in the Region 6 (Oklahoma, Texas) large market radio category. You can see all the region 6 winners here.