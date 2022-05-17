KUT News and “Texas Standard” win nine regional Murrow Awards

The KUT newsroom is celebrating the recognition of the work of the KUT News and “Texas Standard” teams with nine regional Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA).

The Murrow Awards recognize “local and national news stories that uphold the RTDNA Code of Ethics, demonstrate technical expertise and exemplify the importance and impact of journalism as a service to the community.” They are considered one of the most prestigious awards in the broadcast industry. Regional winners automatically advance to the national Edward R. Murrow Awards competition in October.

Today's announcement brings to 74 the number of Regional Murrow Awards KUT News has won since the newsroom was created in 2002. The “Texas Standard” team, which launched in 2015, has earned 17 Regional Murrow Awards.

Here are the winners for 2022:

The awards are in the Region 6 (Oklahoma, Texas) large market radio category. You can see all the region 6 winners here.