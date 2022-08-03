Geto Gala, Anastasia Hera & The Heroes, Moody Bank$, Tribe Mafia play Summer Jam 2022

AUSTIN, Texas – Aug. 3, 2022 – Austin rap, R&B, neo-soul, rock and hip-hop artists headline Summer Jam 2022, an outdoor music event reflecting the city’s diverse music scene and fostering a better sense of community.

Summer Jam 2022, co-produced by KUTX 98.9 and KAZI 88.7, will kick off at 6:30 p.m. (doors at 6 p.m.), Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Long Center’s outdoor H-E-B Terrace for the Performing Arts. Tickets are $24 per person. Artists scheduled to perform at this year’s Summer Jam lineup include:



Geto Gala is the hip-hop duo comprised of rapper Deezie Brown and rapper/multi-faceted artist Jake Lloyd. Anastasia Hera & The Heroes, is a native Austinite who celebrated her first “Billboard” placement with her 2021 single, “Big Tuna.” Known for her smokey alto sound and lo-fi R&B production, Moody Bank$ creates “moods” for every occasion and is emerging as one of Austin’s most promising artists. Rap duo Tribe Mafia, known their contemporary rap style, opens the concert, setting the tone with their fun tracks.

Summer Jam was founded in 2018 by Fresh Knight and Confucius Jones, hosts of Austin’s number one hip-hop and R&B Show, “The Breaks” on KUTX 98.9. This year, KAZI 88.7 and “Keys to the Streets” host Keyheira Keys are co-producing Summer Jam to build and strengthen community.

“Thanks to our collaboration with KAZI 88.7, this year’s lineup is a strong reflection of Austin's diverse music scene,” said Knight. “The Summer Jam 2022 lineup features artists known for everything from rap, R&B, neo-soul, rock – and everything in between.”

This year marks KAZI’s 40th anniversary. Also known as “The Voice of Austin,” the station was founded in 1982 by the Director of the Center for African and African American Studies at UT, now known as the John L. Warfield Center for African and African American Studies.

“The station is celebrating a significant milestone as it undergoes a rebrand and rebuild,” said KAZI Interim Station Manager, Marion Nickerson. “With its history and connection to the University of Texas, it feels right to combine the two strongest voices of community radio in the city.”

Admission to Summer Jam is $24 per person. Food vendors will be present as well.

“We’re excited to partner with our friends at KAZI for this community event,” said KUTX Program Director Matt Reilly. “The Summer Jam line-up is a great example of the amazing talent we have in Austin, and we hope to get even more folks interested in our growing hip-hop, R&B, and soul scenes. Tell your friends, bring the whole family and come on out! Special thanks to The Long Center for hosting Summer Jam.”

Thanks to sponsors Extended Campus at The University of Texas at Austin CTL and CommUnityCare at the Black Men’s Health Clinic CTL for helping to make Summer Jam 2022 happen.

About KUTX 98.9, the Austin Music Experience

Named “Best Radio Station” in the Austin Music Awards poll eight times since it launched in 2013, KUTX 98.9 is the destination for new music from the diverse artists driving the sound of Austin today – from new and local artists to music that has stood the test of time. Programming includes more than 300 live, one-of-a-kind performances in Studio 1A each year; the Austin Music Minute, the KUTX Artist of the Month and the KUTX Song of the Day, as well as KUTX Live events that connect music fans to local and national talent. More at kutx.org.

About KAZI 88.7 FM, The Voice of Austin

Austin Community Radio, Inc. operating as KAZI 88.7 is the oldest community station in Austin. The station is a listener-supported, non-commercial community radio station, staffed almost entirely by volunteers who work together out of a sense of commitment and concern for our community. Our mission is to reach and provide educational programming and information with special emphasis on media access for the African American community and other groups previously unserved by existing radio stations in Austin. KAZI remains a strong force in the Austin Community with its unique mix of promoting local artists as well as national artists on small independent labels.

About the Long Center

Uniquely located facing the city skyline, the Long Center is an iconic cultural hub and community gathering place, a reflection of the eclectic and creative soul of Austin. By serving and uplifting the artistic community while being a catalyst for innovative experiences and creative discovery, we’re proud to bring what Austin is to communities near and far every day, on virtual stages and actual ones, through connections and community. Built in 2008 and with a local history that spans many more generations, we are dedicated to elevating Austin’s creative sector. For more information, please visit www.thelongcenter.org.

