“The Groove Temple” brings deep house music to KUTX 98.9

DJ Shani explores the Black side of electronic music – and everything in between – at 11 p.m. Fridays

AUSTIN, Texas – Oct. 13, 2022 – Deep house music show “The Groove Temple,” joins the KUTX 98.9 line-up at 11 p.m. Fridays, starting Oct. 14.

Hosted by DJ Shani, the one-hour show “The Groove Temple” explores deep house music – the Black side of electronic music – with danceable tempos, inspired by funk, soul and jazz.

“When people tune in, they’ll experience a sound zone between the mid-neck and the mid-thigh,” says DJ Shani. “‘The Groove Temple’ is an every day, every moment sound. It’s not all fist bumps and big drops. It’s music that hits you at your core and makes you feel sexy.”

DJ Shani has been playing electronic music for 25 years. Born and raised in Chicago – the birthplace of house music – she finds inspiration in African rhythms; jazz artists, such as Herbie Hancock, Quincy Jones, Pharoah Sanders; and soul artists, such as Irma Thomas.

“The Groove Temple” will celebrate Austin house music artists, such as JT Donaldson, Brett Johnson and Growth in Decay Recordings, alongside national artists, including DJ Minx, Ron Trent, Mikki Afflick, Josh Milan, Anane Vega, Anthony Nicholson and Marie Joly.

Many Austinites have attended her two signature local events: “United,” during Black History Month, and “Together,” on Juneteenth. She’s also had music residencies at The Line Hotel, Halcyon, The Eastern and Volstead Lounge; and performed at Empire Control Room, The Carver Museum, SoHo House, The Coconut Club Complex, Plush, Sahara Lounge, Cheer Up Charlie’s and more.

“Six or seven years ago, I realized that Austin was ready for deep house music. I could see at my ‘United’ and ‘Together’ events that audiences were appreciative, curious and wanted more,” she said.

A three-time “My KUTX” guest DJ, she’s excited to have a regular show on KUTX 98.9. “Radio is my first love and I’ve missed being on the air. I want listeners to learn something and have a good time,” said DJ Shani, who has multiple sclerosis and uses a cane, and credits house music and the DJ culture to her healing.

About KUTX 98.9, the Austin Music Experience Named “Best Radio Station” in the Austin Music Awards poll eight times since it launched in 2013, KUTX 98.9 is the destination for new music from the diverse artists driving the sound of Austin today – from new and local artists to music that has stood the test of time. Programming includes more than 300 live, one-of-a-kind performances in Studio 1A each year; the Austin Music Minute, the KUTX Artist of the Month and the KUTX Song of the Day, as well as KUTX Live events that connect music fans to local and national talent. More at kutx.org.

###

Media contact: Erin Geisler

