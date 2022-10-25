© 2022 KUT Public Media

The annual Holiday Sing-Along, tree lighting and Downtown Stroll are Saturday, Dec. 3

KUT 90.5 | By Erin Geisler
Published October 25, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT
sing-along 2021 crowd shot 800x533.jpg
1 of 3  — sing-along 2021 crowd shot 800x533.jpg
The annual KUT and KUTX Holiday Sing-Along and downtown tree lighting, hosted by KUT, KUTX 98.9 and the Downtown Austin Alliance, at the south steps of the Texas State Capitol in Austin, TX on Dec. 4, 2021.
Gabriel C. Pérez/KUTX
sing-along 2021 two women sitting on steps 800x533.jpg
2 of 3  — sing-along 2021 two women sitting on steps 800x533.jpg
The annual KUT and KUTX Holiday Sing-Along and downtown tree lighting, hosted by KUT, KUTX 98.9 and the Downtown Austin Alliance, at the south steps of the Texas State Capitol in Austin, TX on Dec. 4, 2021.
Gabriel C. Pérez/KUTX
sing-slong 2021 women of kut kutx on stage 800x533.jpg
3 of 3  — sing-slong 2021 women of kut kutx on stage 800x533.jpg
The annual KUT and KUTX Holiday Sing-Along and downtown tree lighting, hosted by KUT, KUTX 98.9 and the Downtown Austin Alliance, at the south steps of the Texas State Capitol in Austin, TX on Dec. 4, 2021.
Gabriel C. Pérez/KUTX

(this post will be updated as more details are confirmed)

Kick off your holiday season with KUT and KUTX at our annual Sing-Along and Tree Lighting, followed by the Downtown Austin Alliance’s Holiday Stroll.

The carols begin at 6 p.m. when crowds gather on the Capitol grounds to sing songs of the season, led by some of the women of KUT News and KUTX Music: Elizabeth McQueen, Miles Bloxson, Diedre Gott, Susan Castle, Laurie Gallardo, Jacquie Fuller and Taylor Wallace.

Complimentary keepsake song books will be available to attendees while supplies last.

At 7 p.m., we’ll countdown to the lighting of the downtown holiday tree at 11th St. and Congress Ave. After the tree lighting, stroll Congress Avenue between 9th and 11th streets for shopping, and free live music and entertainment for all ages.

Schedule of Events

Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022

5 p.m. Holiday stroll begins

6 p.m. Holiday Sing-Along with the women of KUT and KUTX

7 p.m. Holiday stroll continues until 10 p.m.

The Downtown Austin Alliance’s Holiday Stroll has something for everyone including photos with Santa, holiday arts and crafts, local food trucks, artisan vendors and more. Plus, enjoy a full night of live music performances. Visit the Downtown Austin Alliance for announcements and additional details on the Holiday Stroll.

Erin Geisler
See stories by Erin Geisler