"Tacos of Texas" podcast wins two Signal Awards

Congratulations to the “Tacos of Texas” podcast on winning the “Listener's Choice” and “Bronze” Signal Awards from the same people who brought us the internet-focused Webby Awards.

Recognition went specifically to the episode “Austin's Taco Mile” – about Austin’s unsung “Taco Mile” on Rundberg Lane, which serves up some of the most authentic tacos in the area. In the episode, host Mando Rayo examines how this hidden gem of a taco scene reflects Austin’s segregationist history, changing demographics, and the plight of immigrants in Austin. Former Austin City Council member and newly sworn-in U.S. Representative Greg Casar is featured in the episode, which originally dropped Dec. 6, 2021.

The Signal Awards received nearly 1,700 entries for its dozens of awards, which were divided across four categories: individual episodes, limited series and specials, shows and branded shows and advertising. Winners were announced Jan. 10.

“The Signal Awards were created to lift up and showcase the podcast industry’s diversity and depth, while also helping the community of listeners and fans find new shows and celebrate the existing ones they love,” Deondric Royster, the managing director of the Signal Awards, said. “We congratulate the winners on their success and also thank the podcast-listening public for enthusiastically engaging in the very first year of our awards.”