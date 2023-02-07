Here's what we're covering during the Texas Legislative session

The 88th legislative session is underway and Texas lawmakers are meeting in Austin to debate legislation they hope to turn into laws. KUT News, in partnership with our statewide network of public radio journalists in The Texas Newsroom, is committed to delivering clear, complete reporting that puts a human face on the issues, including:



Property taxes . We're heading into this session with a budget surplus, and key lawmakers are pushing property tax "relief." Tell us what you want to know about property taxes in Texas.

. We're heading into this session with a budget surplus, and key lawmakers are pushing property tax "relief." Tell us what you want to know about property taxes in Texas. School vouchers . Supporters of vouchers — which would provide state money for students attending private schools — think they can score a win this session.

. Supporters of vouchers — which would provide state money for students attending private schools — think they can score a win this session. Immigration and border security . With record numbers of border crossings and Gov. Abbott's increased rhetoric over the past few months, we anticipate this to be a priority for lawmakers.

. With record numbers of border crossings and Gov. Abbott's increased rhetoric over the past few months, we anticipate this to be a priority for lawmakers. What's next for the grid and energy production in Texas. State leaders disagree on whether lawmakers did enough last session to address the grid's weaknesses.

in Texas. State leaders disagree on whether lawmakers did enough last session to address the grid's weaknesses. Culture wars. We’ll explore how the politics of this moment impacts our lawmakers' priorities and how that plays out over the session.

In addition to reporting on these issues, we'll produce regular features on what the Legislature is – and isn’t – tackling, as well as explainers based on your questions.

