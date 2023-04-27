“KUTX Live!: Ten Years On,” limited-run vinyl album celebrates 10 years of the Austin Music Experience

AUSTIN, Texas – April 27, 2023 – Some of the most memorable recordings to come out of KUTX 98.9’s Studio 1A over the past 10 years have been captured in a special limited-run vinyl album, which will be on sale to the public May 1 in the KUTX Birthday Shop.

“KUTX Live!: Ten Years On,” features 20 one-of-a-kind artist performances recorded live in in front of the KUTX Concert Club.

The double LP includes live performances by Lizzo, Black Pumas, Khruangbin, Charles Bradley, Courtney Barnett, Leon Bridges, The Black Angels, Sylvan Esso, Iron & Wine, Nané, Molly Burch, Silvana Estrada, Grupo Fantasma, Deezie Brown, Toro y Moi, Spoon, Magna Carda, Caramelo Haze, Shakey Graves and Christopher Cross.

A limited run of 200 albums were pressed locally, at Gold Rush Vinyl, on white vinyl. “KUTX Live!: Ten Years On,” will be on sale for $75 per copy, with $25 from each sale benefiting the music and events at KUTX.

In the KUTX Birthday Shop fans can also shop the KUTX warehouse, featuring shirts, socks, bobble heads and more from the first 10 years.

About KUTX 98.9, the Austin Music Experience Named “Best Radio Station” in the Austin Music Awards poll nine times (and counting), KUTX 98.9 is the destination for new music from the artists driving the sound of Austin today, from local and emergent artists to music that has stood the test of time. Programming includes more than 300 live, one-of-a-kind performances in Studio 1A each year; “The Austin Music Minute,” the KUTX Artist of the Month and the KUTX “Song of the Day,” as well as KUTX Live events that connect music fans to local and national talent. Our work is made possible thanks to monthly support from sustaining members, who donate to the station each month. More at kutx.org.

