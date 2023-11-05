Join us for the Holiday Sing-Along, Tree Lighting and Downtown Stroll, Saturday, Dec. 2

Join KUT, KUTX and the Downtown Austin Alliance for the annual Tree Lighting, Sing-Along and Stroll. Let’s ring in the holidays together at this free family-friendly event.

The stroll begins at 5 p.m. featuring a holiday market with local food and artisan vendors, interactive art activations, live music performances and photos with Santa.

At 6 p.m. KUT and KUTX personalities carry on the tradition started by John Aielli, by leading the crowd in singing songs of the season. Participants will receive a free keepsake songbook to help them sing along.

At 7 p.m., we’ll countdown to the lighting of the 45-foot holiday tree at 11th St. and Congress Ave. Throughout the month of December, people can enjoy 137,000 LED lights rotating around the tree to songs by recognizable Austin musicians like Willie Nelson, Asleep at the Wheel, Vallejo and Dale Watson.

The stroll continues on Congress Ave. after the tree lighting between 9th and 11th streets.

KUT and KUTX thank our sponsors for helping to make the Sing-Along possible: Mother’s Milk Bank, Tomlinson’s Feed and Pet Supplies, Hyde Park Schools, Maudie’s Tex-Mex, Austin Community Foundation, Central Texas Food Bank and Austin Water.

Schedule of Events

Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023

5 p.m. Holiday Stroll begins

6 p.m. Holiday Sing-Along led by KUT and KUTX personalities

7 p.m. Holiday Stroll continues until 9 p.m.