Indie Orchestra returns with orchestrally backed performances by A Giant Dog, Caleb De Casper and more

One-of-a-kind union of indie rock and symphonic styling to benefit the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians, Feb. 1

AUSTIN, Texas – Jan. 17, 2024 – Indie Orchestra (I/O) returns to Austin on Thursday, Feb. 1, at 8 p.m. in the Austin Media Center on the ACC Highland campus.

Presented in partnership with KUTX 98.9 and Austin PBS, I/O features orchestrally backed performances by an electrifying bill of Austin originals, including:



I/O is directed and curated by award-winning conductor/composer/arranger Brent Baldwin and backed by the orchestral and choral forces of Unwound Sound. Proceeds of I/O to benefit HAAM (the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians).

Tickets and information available at www.indieorchestra.com.

This project is made possible with support from the City of Austin's Live Music Fund Event Program.



ABOUT THE COLLABORATORS

Unwound Sound’s Indie Orchestra

Based deep in the heart of Texas, Indie Orchestra (I/O) is a community-minded, uniquely Austin event. Since 2014, I/O has paired indie rock, hip-hop, alt-country, and pop acts with live professional orchestra and chorus — creating an innovative and sonically surprising experience for audience and artist alike. Directed by Brent Baldwin, I/O has been nominated for Best Classical Concert by the Austin Critics Table Awards and has been showered with rave reviews in the Austin press.

KUTX 98.9Named “Best Radio Station” in the Austin Music Awards poll nine times since launching 10 years ago, KUTX 98.9 is the destination for new music from the artists driving the sound of Austin today – from new and local artists, to music that has stood the test of time. Programming includes 300+ live, one-of-a-kind performances in Studio 1A each year; the Austin Music Minute, the KUTX Artist of the Month and the KUTX Song of the Day, as well as KUTX Live events that connect music fans to local and national talent.

Austin PBS

Since 1962, Austin PBS has been a part of Central Texas, delivering programs that educate, entertain, and inspire. As the only locally-owned and operated nonprofit public television station in Central Texas, Austin PBS uses its unique position to serve as a bridge to the community and provide essential services to 3 million potential viewers in more than 20 counties across the region.

Health Alliance for Austin Musicians (HAAM)

HAAMprovides access to affordable healthcare for greater Austin’s low-income, working musicians, with a focus on prevention and wellness.

