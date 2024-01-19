“Wait Wait … Don't Tell Me!” returns to Austin Feb. 29

NPR’s Peabody Award-winning quiz show, “Wait Wait … Don’t Tell Me!,” performs live at the Bass Concert Hall on Thursday, Feb. 29. Host Peter Sagal, along with judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, will lead a panel of comedians, humorists and journalists, listener contestants and celebrity guests through a comic review of the week’s news live from Austin.

Scheduled panelists include: Peter Grosz (of Sonic fame), comedian and writer Karen Chee, and Vice News Tonight correspondent Alzo Slade.

Tickets are on sale now and will sell out fast. Thursday’s performance will air at 10 a.m., Saturday, March 2, on KUT 90.5. For tickets and information visit TexasPerformingArts.org.

"Wait Wait ... Don't Tell Me!" live in Austin is made possible, in part, by Nest Modern.