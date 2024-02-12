Anonymous confessions inspire a new season of “Song Confessional” podcast

Every song has a story, but not every story has a song

AUSTIN, Texas – Feb. 12, 2024 – An anonymous revelation about an awkward first kiss and a secret dalliance with a stranger are just two of the confessions inspiring artists to compose new, original songs in season three of “Song Confessional” available now on podcast platforms everywhere.

Hosted by Walker Lukens and Zac Catanzaro, “Song Confessional” collects anonymous stories – from how someone met the love of their life, to teenage secrets and struggles with mental health – and asks a songwriter to turn the best confessions into songs. The podcast features the original confession, the confession-inspired song, and an interview with the songwriter.

“By collecting anonymous recordings of people telling stories and giving these ‘confessions’ to songwriters, we want to help inspire new songs that reflect everyday people’s experiences,” said co-host Lukens who along with Catanzaro, travels around the world collecting anonymous confessions from everyday people. “There’s no prompt or rules. We’re really trying to create a cathartic space for people to say whatever they want; that’s when that unexpected magic happens,” Catanzaro shares.

The first episode features an anonymous confession about an awkward first kiss and the song it inspired, written by Colorado band Woodbelly. New episodes will drop every other Wednesday now through Sept. 18. Each month KUTX 98.9, the Austin Music Experience, will add one “Song Confessional” song to its rotation.

Season three also features new, original songs by Golden Dawn Arkestra, Buffalo Hunt, Pigeon John and more.

The Song Confessional booth will be onsite at KUTX Live at Scholz Garten during this year’s SXSW Festival.

The “Song Confessional” podcast is produced by Walker Lukens, Aaron Blakerby, Tate Hoeven, Jim Eno, Rylan Keturi and Zahra Crim with executive production by Elizabeth McQueen in collaboration with KUT and KUTX Studios. The “Song Confessional” booth is in the Long Center and open anytime there’s an event.

About KUT and KUTX Studios

KUT and KUTX Studios, the podcast arm of KUT and KUTX Public Radio, creates distinct listening experiences for people who care about Austin’s people, places, culture and history. From award-winning reporting on the vulnerability of Texas’s electric grid, to shining a light on Austin’s Black and Latinx communities, to celebrate the soundtrack of Austin. KUT and KUTX Studios tells the stories that give Austin a strong sense of self.

