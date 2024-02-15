Lesly Reynaga, Geto Gala, promqueen and Pelvis Wrestley kick off KUTX 98.9’s spring Rock the Park concert series

AUSTIN, Texas – Feb. 15, 2024 – Austin’s favorite family friendly live music series, KUTX 98.9’s Rock the Park, is back at Mueller Lake Park with a curated mix of local artists including Lesly Reynaga, Geto Gala, promqueen, Pelvis Wrestley, DJ Jester the Filipino Fist, Charlie Faye & the Fanimals and more.

KUTX’s Rock the Park is in its 13th season of bringing people of all ages to the dance floor. The spring 2024 line-up and schedule is as follows:

March 22



6:45 p.m. Los Desechos , members of Latin dance band El Tule.

, members of Latin dance band El Tule. 7:45 p.m. Latin pop trailblazer Lesly Reynaga delivers modern, mariachi-influenced pop sounds that have made waves from Austin City Limits Music Festival to Lollapalooza.

April 19



6:45 p.m. Lucas Miller, the singing zoologist, who has been singing about nature for over 30 years.

7:30 p.m. Austin’s Deezie Brown and Jake Lloyd – individual standouts in hip-hop and rap artistry – known together as Geto Gala.

May 17



6:45 p.m. DJ Jester the Filipino Fist sounds like Texas: hot, spicy and eclectic!

sounds like Texas: hot, spicy and eclectic! 7:30 p.m. Queer, second-generation Vietnamese American promqueen, who draws inspiration from her family history. Her sound has been described as a cocktail of Gwen Stefani, Missy Elliot and Doja Cat.

June 7



6:45 p.m. Charlie Faye & the Fanimals brings retro, ‘60s Motown sounds to modern themes for kids and their families.

7:30 p.m. Pelvis Wrestley, whose brand of Americana is synth-y and muscular, garbed in colorful cowboi gear to rivet your attention

Guests may bring blankets or stadium cushions. Well-behaved pets on leashes are welcome. Please do not bring chairs, glass containers or alcohol to Rock the Park events. Hourly parking is available in the McBee Garage across from Thinkery. Metered spaces are available around the park.

American Sign Language interpreters will be on site to interpret stage announcements and song lyrics. KUTX Rock the Park strives to be an inclusive event. Let us know if you need special accommodations by emailing info@kutx.org.

KUTX & Mueller Rock the Park 2024 takes place one Friday each month, March through June, with fall dates to be announced later. This music series is free and open to the public, thanks to our sponsors: Meals on Wheels Central Texas, Magic Pest & Lawn, Tomlinson's, Owl's Brew, Mother's Milk Bank, Odell Brewing and the Werd Company.

In its 13th season, Rock the Park is curated by KUTX 98.9 Assistant Program Director, Live Music Content, Deidre Gott and Bill Childs, host of KUTX 98.9’s Sunday-evening kids’ show, “Spare the Rock, Spoil the Child.”

###

Media Contact: Erin Geisler (512) 475-8071

To become a sponsor, contact Pam Power (512) 471-8222