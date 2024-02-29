KUTX Live at Scholz Garten brings fans and musicians together during SXSW 2024

Hinds, Kassa Overall, Sinkane and Porij are among performers

AUSTIN, Texas – Feb. 29, 2024 – KUTX 98.9, the Austin Music Experience, is collaborating with the historic Scholz Garten to connect music fans to up-and-coming and highly anticipated artists participating in the 2024 SXSW Music Conference.

KUTX Live at Scholz Garten features four early morning broadcasts live from the historic venue from 8 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, March 13, through Saturday, March 16.

The event is open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis. Admission is $10 per person (cash or credit card). Children 10 and younger are free. Proceeds benefit the Central Texas Food Bank. Breakfast tacos will be available for purchase and the coffee is unlimited.

The following artists are scheduled to perform at KUTX Live at Scholz Garten:

Wednesday, March 13

8 a.m. Angélica Garcia, who collaborated with Austin’s Adrian Quesada on his 2022 “Boleros Psicodelicos” record, and has embraced her Latinx roots, pushing the boundaries of Latin music.

9 a.m. Four-piece Irish rock band SPRINTS, whose critically acclaimed debut album, “Letter to Self,” was released in January.

10 a.m. Mexican expats Reyna Tropical, who fuse Afro-Latin rhythms, Mexican and Colombian cumbia and psychedelic rock influences to “create a sonic palette that is as beautiful as it is original.”

11 a.m. Spanish indie rock duo Hinds, who cite Black Lips, Ty Segall and The Strokes as inspiration.

Thursday, March 14

8 a.m. The Pacific Northwest’s Brittany Davis, who fuses rock, soul, hip-hop, pop and R&B. They call their debut album, “Image Issues” (March 1) an ode to James Brown.

9 a.m. Alt-indie Chicago rockers Friko, who merge elements of post-punk, chamber-pop and experimental rock, magnifying their music’s exhilarating power with a steady barrage of spirited ensemble vocals.

10 a.m. The Montreal-based quartet La Sécurité, who meander the fringes of punk, new wave and krautrock, mischievously flouting stylistic form every chance they get.

11 a.m. Grammy-nominated musician, emcee, singer, producer and drummer Kassa Overall, who melds avant-garde experimentation with hip-hop production techniques to tilt the nexus of jazz and rap in uncharted directions.

Friday, March 15

8 a.m. Tagua Tagua, a project led by Brazilian musician Felipe Puperi that delivers a sleek fusion of tropical soul, supple indie pop and psychedelia.

9 a.m. Austin’s L.C. Franke, whose sophisticated jazz-pop smolders with woodwind trills and orchestral swells, surrounding a worldly croon that harkens back to an age of barstool balladeers like Frank Sinatra.

10 a.m. Taiwan’s The Dinosaur's Skin, which is comprised of band members Trex and Triceratops, the last two remaining dinosaurs on Earth. They write and perform dream and bedroom pop songs about their prehistoric adventures in search of other dinosaur survivors and to mourn their deceased friends.

11 a.m. Sinkane, which is led by multi-instrumentalist Ahmed Gallab, resists genre to blend pop, funk, electronic into the gritty punk newness of a 70s and 80s New York with the steady, foundational soul of the rhythms of his native Sudan.

Saturday, March 16

8 a.m. Austin’s post-punk quintet Font, one of Texas’ most exciting new bands, that has just two recorded songs and virtually no digital footprint – yet.

9 a.m. Australia’s four-piece garage rock outfit Girl and Girl, whose debut full-length album, “Call A Doctor,” comes out in May.

10 a.m. Kendra Egerbladh, the Stockholm-based artist making music as waterbaby, who makes music that is funny, heartfelt and intimate, cramming earworm hooks into warped bedroom pop production.

11 a.m. English four-piece band Porij, which doesn’t feel defined by a single genre and instead focuses on making music that makes people want to dance.



In addition to enjoying the music, fans are invited to help make music: The KUT and KUTX Studios podcast “Song Confessional” will be on site with its 1948 LintzCraft camper recording anonymous confessions. One of the confessions recorded during the KUTX Live series will be given to an artist and turned into a song that will not only play on KUTX 98.9 but also will be featured in the “Song Confessional” podcast.

Scholz Garten is located at 1607 San Jacinto Blvd. Paid public parking is available at the Capitol Visitor’s Parking Garage at 1201 San Jacinto Blvd.

Thanks to sponsors, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport's concession brand - Beats, Bites, and Flights and Recovery Unplugged – as well as KUT and KUTX monthly donors – for helping make KUTX 98.9’s SXSW 2024 programming and events possible.

