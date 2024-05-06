© 2024 KUT Public Media

Civics 101: What is your civic duty? Join us for a community discussion, May 22.

KUT 90.5 | By Erin Geisler
Published May 6, 2024 at 11:39 AM CDT
One of the most basic requirements of being an engaged citizen is understanding how government works. To help you make sense of it all, we’re bringing you “Civics 101,” a week of stories about how things work in Austin.
How do you think about civic duty? Do we have responsibilities as citizens? Are they optional?

Join KUT News and “1A's” Jenn White for pre-event networking and a live conversation exploring how our individual civic duty contributes to how well our democracy works. The conversation will be recorded for potential later use in a national broadcast of “1A.”

This community conversation is part of KUT’s participation in the "1A Remaking America” project, a two-year collaborative effort examining the local causes and effects of a nationally growing distrust in institutions. 

What is your civic duty? A community conversation

6:30 to 8 p.m. (doors at 6 p.m.), Wednesday, May 22

Rollins Theater at The Long Center

701 W Riverside Dr, Austin, TX 78704*

(free parking for the first 200 vehicles)

A cash bar will be available.

*The Long Center is accessible via public transit, including CaptMetro routes 1, 3, 7, 10, 20, 30, 801 and 803.
Erin Geisler
