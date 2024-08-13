Join us for the "Black Austin Matters" podcast season three launch party, Aug. 29

Celebrate season three of the award-winning podcast “Black Austin Matters” with a launch party featuring hosts Richard J. Reddick and Lisa B. Thompson in a live podcast recording with Harrison Eppright. The conversation will be recorded and released in season three of the podcast, which launches Sept. 4.

This event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served and there will be a raffle for tickets to see André 3000 (no purchase necessary). Space is limited. An RSVP is requested.

“Black Austin Matters” Podcast Season Three Launch Party

6-9 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 29

George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center (1165 Angelina St.)

Featuring hosts Dr. Richard J. Reddick and Dr. Lisa B. Thompson in conversation with Harrison Eppright.

An RSVP is requested to ensure enough seats.



Austinite Harrison Eppright is Manager of Visitor Services at Austin Convention & Visitors Bureau and a professional tour guide who has been providing high quality sightseeing tours for more than 18 years and has won the ACVB Employee of the year in 2008. Harrison is passionate about history, African American cultural heritage and architecture.

The “Black Austin Matters” podcast highlights the Black community and Black culture in Central Texas. Each month, hosts Richard J. Reddick and Lisa B. Thompson talk with other Black Austinites about their perspectives on what’s happening in their city and what matters to them. New episodes drop on the first Wednesday of the month. Produced by KUT & KUTX Studios.