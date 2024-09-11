New podcast “(SPF 1000) Vampire Sunscreen” asks, “What is the darkness to you?”

KUTX 98.9’s Laurie Gallardo hosts conversations with local artists and thought leaders

AUSTIN, Texas – Sept. 12, 2024 – The new podcast “(SPF 1000) Vampire Sunscreen” fuels bold conversations by asking, “What is the darkness to you?” The question seems morbid at first, but the answers spur conversations that get to the heart of guests’ personal philosophies, internal struggles and creative journeys that shaped them.

KUTX 98.9 host Laurie Gallardo – Austin Music Industry Hall of Fame inductee and seven-time Austin Music Poll “Best Radio Personality” winner – sheds her radio persona to reveal her sense of humor and inner life through conversations that will inspire listeners to reflect on their own experiences with darkness.

The first season drops today with a new episode dropping every Thursday. Season one features eight 30- to 45-minute conversations with local and national personalities from all walks of life, including music and visual artists, and thought leaders. In season one listeners will hear from Urban Heat, Vision Video’s Dusty Gannon, Dawn Okoro, Qi Dada from Riders Against the Storm, and L.C. Franke, among others.

Austinites are invited to celebrate the podcast launch at 6 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 3, at The Contemporary Austin - Laguna Gloria. The evening will feature a live podcast taping with Gallardo in conversation with musician, multi-instrumentalist, artist and craftsman Thor Harris. The event is free and open to all. An RSVP is requested.

“This podcast comes directly from my heart. I hope audiences see the love and humor in ‘Vampire Sunscreen,’” said Gallardo, a goth devotee. “Talking about darkness – dark humor, dark thoughts, dark styles, dark moods – can include many things that make you feel lighter as you move forward. It’s time to embrace both dark and light, life’s complexity and beauty.”

According to Gallardo, the name “(SPF 1000) Vampire Sunscreen” was inspired by a photo of musician Jack White taken outdoors in Dallas in the heat of June and a friend’s comment, “I sure hope Jack’s using his SPF 1000 vampire sunscreen.”

“I’m deeply appreciative of the fact that I have a platform to have these conversations with people who are genuinely excited about participating in them,” she said. “And so far, it’s immensely gratifying to see how open and honest my guests have been. They feel comfortable and enthusiastic to share with me. I’m grateful for their trust.”

KUTX 98.9’s Rene Chavez composed the podcast’s music that gives off early 1980s horror film score vibes. The podcast art was created by Dave McClinton.

