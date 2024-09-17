© 2024 KUT Public Media

Join us for the “(SPF 1000) Vampire Sunscreen” launch party, Oct. 3

KUT 90.5 | By Erin Geisler
Published September 17, 2024 at 9:28 AM CDT
The podcast “(SPF 1000) Vampire Sunscreen” fuels bold conversations by asking, “What is the darkness to you?”
Join us in celebrating the launch season of “(SPF 1000) Vampire Sunscreen” – the podcast fueling bold conversations by asking, “What is the darkness to you?” – with a party!!

The evening will feature a live conversation between host Laurie Gallardo and musician, multi-instrumentalist, artist and craftsman Thor Harris followed by an audience Q&A. The conversation will be recorded for a future episode of (SPF 1000) Vampire Sunscreen.

The launch party will include complimentary signature cocktails inspired by the podcast, plus food and beverages for purchase. The "Song Confessional" trailer will be on site to record your answers to the question, “What is the darkness to you?” Be sure to get your photo taken at our selfie station.

 

(SPF 1000) Vampire SunscreenLaunch Party

6-9 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 3 (recording begins at 7:30 p.m.)

The Contemporary Austin - Laguna Gloria (3809 W 35th St.)

Featuring a live podcast recording with Laurie Gallardo and special guest Thor Harris

This event is free and open to all. An RSVP is requested.

 
The new podcast “(SPF 1000) Vampire Sunscreen” fuels bold conversations by asking, “What is the darkness to you?” The question seems morbid, but the answers spur conversations that get to the heart of guests’ personal philosophies, internal struggles and creative journeys that shaped them.
