This Austin book swap will help you find your next great read before the holidays

As the end of year nears, there's almost nothing better than curling up with a book, a mug of piping hot coffee and turning the page of a new book. (Just try to avoid cracking the spines.)

When it comes to finding that your next great read, you may be set with a huge to-be-read pile on your nightstand, but maybe you want to have some fun with it. That's where KUT is going to come in. We're hosting a book swap on Thursday, Dec. 12 at Rivian's space on South Congress, and we want you to join us.

Here's how it's going to work. Bring a book that you've read and loved, but that you are ready to pass along to another reader. We'll gather and talk about the best books we've read this year and the books we brought to swap. Consider this your chance to wax poetic about your choice. Tell us why you loved it so much and what you think it brings to readers. Then everyone will draw a number and the swapping begins in the same way that it does at a white elephant gift exchange.

Everyone will go home with a new book and some holiday cheer for the new year. Please RSVP on the event page to give us an idea of how many people to expect.

When: 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12.

Where: Rivian Austin — 208 S. Congress Ave., Austin

What to bring: A book you loved and are ready to part with

A quick note about parking: We recommend getting to the event early to find parking. Rivian has a limited number of spots in its lot behind the building. Street parking in the surrounding area will probably be your best bet. There are also a number of paid lots and garages close by.

