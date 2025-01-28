Join KUT's Jerry Quijano for a tie-dye event Saturday, Feb. 1

If you're looking for a way to break through the winter blues, join KUT this Saturday, Feb. 1, for a tie-dying event with All Things Considered host Jerry Quijano.

We're teaming up with Rivian Austin and Will & Co to put on this event. We'll go over some different designs and tips, and then it's up to you to create. Jerry, a self-dubbed "local tie-dye guy," is planning on bringing some of the shirts he's made over the years and a new shirt to dye.

This event is tied to our Field Guide to Austin. We're working on our next round of stories, and we'd love to know what you want to see more of. Let us know at the event or send an email to wdavis@kut.org.

Please RSVP on the event page to give us an idea of how many people to expect.

When: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1

Where: Rivian Austin — 208 S. Congress Ave.

What to bring: Bandanas and dye will be provided, but if you would like to tie-dye another item, please bring it.