Take us out to the Texas vs. Florida ballgame, May 10
Join KUT News and KUTX 98.9 for a tailgate before the Texas Longhorns baseball team takes on the Florida Gators in their final weekend at home — Saturday, May 10, at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. ⚾
We’ll be posted up starting at 11 a.m. in the grassy spot between the baseball stadium and tennis center. Come grab a bite, sip a cold drink, snag some swag and hang out with the KUT and KUTX crew.
🎉 Tailgate’s free. Game tickets required. Hook ’em! 🤘
KUT News & KUTX 98.9 tailgate before the Texas Longhorns vs. Florida Gators Baseball Game
11 a.m. Tailgate
1 p.m. First pitch
Saturday, May 10, 2025