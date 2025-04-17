© 2025 KUT Public Media

Take us out to the Texas vs. Florida ballgame, May 10

KUT 90.5 | By Erin Geisler
Published April 17, 2025 at 12:19 PM CDT
Join KUT News and KUTX 98.9 for a tailgate before the Texas Longhorns baseball team takes on the Florida Gators in their final weekend at home — Saturday, May 10, at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. ⚾

We’ll be posted up starting at 11 a.m. in the grassy spot between the baseball stadium and tennis center. Come grab a bite, sip a cold drink, snag some swag and hang out with the KUT and KUTX crew.

🎉 Tailgate’s free. Game tickets required. Hook ’em! 🤘

KUT News & KUTX 98.9 tailgate before the Texas Longhorns vs. Florida Gators Baseball Game

11 a.m. Tailgate

1 p.m. First pitch

Saturday, May 10, 2025

RSVP so we can ensure enough snacks and swag.
