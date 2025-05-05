The Long Center's free summer concert series, The Drop-In, returns

In collaboration with KUTX 98.9, the lineup includes local favorites Brownout, Geto Gala, Next of Kin, The Point. and more

AUSTIN, Texas, May 5, 2025 – The Long Center is excited to announce the lineup for The Drop-In free summer concert series, now in its fifth year, in partnership with KUTX 98.9, The Austin Music Experience. The 12-week evening concert series will kick off May 22 on the Long Center’s lawn and one-of-a-kind 3D-printed stage and continue every Thursday until August 14, skipping Thursday July 3.

Core to the Long Center’s mission that creativity is vital and should be accessible to everyone, the free series once again invites Austinites to come as they are and kick back on the lawn to enjoy some of our city’s most talented artists set against stunning views of downtown. This year’s lineup of diverse, iconic, and emerging local artists includes:



* More artists to be announced soon

Each Friday, artists for the following week’s show will be announced via the Long Center and KUTX’s 98.9’s website and socials with free ticket RSVPs opening every Monday at 10 a.m. at LongCenter.org. Doors open at 7 p.m. weekly with shows starting at 8 p.m. The Drop-In is open to all ages. Dogs, lawn chairs and blankets are welcome.

"Summer is coming and I can't believe we're celebrating Season 5 of this incredible series!," says Cory Baker, Long Center President & CEO. "Once again, our staff has put together a quintessentially Austin lineup, and it's our absolute pleasure to get to partner with our friends at KUTX to bring another season of The Drop-In to life. Together, let's support our local artists and we can't wait to see you on the lawn!"

The Drop-In's partnership with KUTX 98.9 will extend the series’ reach within the community, furthering the Long Center’s focus on expanding creative discovery and arts accessibility in Austin and driving KUTX 98.9’s like-minded goal of helping fans fall in love with Austin music.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the Long Center for this summer’s The Drop-In live music series,” said Matt Reilly, associate general manager for programming at KUT News and KUTX 98.9. “Our mission is all about bringing people together and celebrating the rich, diverse spirit of Austin’s music scene.”

Presented by Baylor Scott & White Health, Dulce Vida Tequila, Goodwill – Central Texas, H-E-B, Rivian, The Contemporary Austin, Tomlinson’s, and We Are Blood; this year’s Drop-In will feature a weekly DJ, food trucks, full bar with specialty cocktails, lawn games, photo ops and more.

Austinites can support the future of this free local concert series by becoming a Long Center Member to enjoy perks including access to the Member Lounge with private bar, drink specials, free popcorn, and special seating; priority RSVP to reserve a spot before the public; early entry; plus, additional year-round Long Center benefits. New Members who sign up during the series will also receive a free T-shirt while supplies last.

Please find Drop-In graphics, photos, and video content HERE.

About The Long Center

Uniquely facing the city skyline, the Long Center is an iconic cultural hub and community gathering place – a reflection of Austin's eclectic and creative soul. Built in 2008 and with a local history that spans many more generations, the Long Center is dedicated to fueling community through creativity, elevating Austin’s creative sector, and connecting communities near and far through creative discovery. For more information about the Long Center, please visitthelongcenter.org or follow onFacebook,Instagram,X, andLinkedIn.

About KUTX 98.9, The Austin Music Experience

Named “Best Radio Station” in the Austin Music Awards poll 11 years and counting, KUTX 98.9 is the destination for new music from the artists driving the sound of Austin today, from local and emergent artists to music that has stood the test of time. Programming includes hundreds of live, one-of-a-kind performances in Studio 1A each year; “The Austin Music Minute,” the KUTX Artist of the Month and the KUTX “Song of the Day,” as well as KUTX Live events and KUTX Rock the Park, that connect music fans to local and national talent. KUTX 98.9 is part of KUT Public Media, a non-profit, public media organization whose work is made possible by listeners who make monthly donations. More at kutx.org.

