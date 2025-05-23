Join us for coffee in Dripping Springs, Saturday, June 7
Start your Saturday with KUT News!
Join us for a casual morning meet-up on Saturday, June 7, at Mazama Coffee Co. in Dripping Springs between 9 and 11 a.m.
Grab a coffee, say hello to the folks behind KUT Public Media — including Hays County reporter Maya Fawaz — and pick up some free KUT News swag. We’d love to meet you and hear what matters most to you in your community.
KUT News Morning Meet-Up
Between 9 and 11 a.m., Saturday, June 7
301-B Mercer Street, Dripping Springs, TX 78620
No need to RSVP, just pop in and visit.
KUT News Morning Meet-Ups are free and open to all.