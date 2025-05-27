Meet the paid interns gaining real-world experience at KUT Public Media this summer.

Paid summer internships at KUT Public Media are more than just a resume boost — they’re an immersive, 30-hour-a-week experience that gives emerging professionals a real feel for life at a public media organization.

This year’s intern cohort is especially dynamic, made up of current students and recent grads — some studying here in Austin, others returning home for the summer after time away at school.

Abby Breyfogle will support the podcast teams at KUT & KUTX Studios this summer. She is a rising junior journalism student at the University of Texas and works with both the Drag Audio Production House and UT’s Media Innovation Group.

Leila Saidane will be working with the KUT and KUTX multimedia team. She is a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin’s Radio-Television-Film program. Saidane has directed, filmed and edited multiple recognized documentaries and has freelanced as a reporter, photojournalist and filmmaker. They completed a photography fellowship at The Texas Tribune, served as photo editor of The Daily Texan and won a mentorship from Canon.

Felicity Guajardo is spending the summer supporting the work of Texas Standard. Guajardo recently graduated from Texas State University with a bachelor's in journalism. She served as News and Culture Executive Director for the university radio station, KTSW 89.9-FM.

Zachary Suri is also joining the Texas Standard team this summer. He is a rising junior at Yale University, studying English. He is editor of the City Desk of the Yale Daily News and also serves as managing editor of Shibboleth, Yale’s journal of Jewish thought, and is a regular contributor to the Yale Literary Magazine.

Katya Lemus is interning with the KUT local newsroom this summer. She is a senior journalism major at the University of Texas at Austin and has worked as a projects reporter for The Daily Texan and a voice writer for BurntXOrange magazine.

Priya Mishra is also joining the KUT local newsroom this summer. She is an incoming senior at the University of California, Berkeley; majoring in media studies. She is the vice president of public relations and marketing for her sorority and has previously interned for Austin-based ad agency GSD&M.

Caleb Gottry will be working with the KUT digital team thanks to the support of the Dow Jones News Fund. He is a rising senior at Texas Christian University studying journalism. He serves as the executive editor for TCU 360.

Paid internships at KUT Public Media are offered in the summer, fall and spring. They’re made possible thanks to support from members. The deadline to apply for Fall 2025 internships is June 29. Selections should be communicated by Aug. 1. Anyone is welcome to apply. For more information, look for the posting at kut.org/jobs.

Have questions? Send an email to internship coordinator Laura Rice at lrice@kut.org.