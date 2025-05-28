Summer 2025 Thank You Gifts

© 2025 KUT Public Media

Published May 28, 2025 at 3:53 PM CDT
KUT-KUTX Baseball Cap
1 of 3  — KUT-KUTX Baseball Cap 880x542.png
New York Times Cooking
2 of 3  — NYT Cooking_880x542.png
KUTX Concert Club
3 of 3  — Concert Club_880x542.png

Make your gift today. Our public service is powered by you!

KUT-KUTX Baseball Cap - $10 per month

Shield your eyes this summer from the hot Texas sun with our new baseball cap. This charcoal gray hat with white embroidery features the KUT and KUTX logos alongside the iconic grackle image. One size fits most with an adjustable strap and Velcro closure. Stay cool out there, y’all!

The New York Times Cooking Digital Subscription – $15 per month

Whether you’re cooking for a special occasion or looking to add some new favorites to your daily meals, your one-year digital subscription to The New York Times Cooking will have the recipe you need. It includes thousands of the best recipes from The New York Times along with how-to guides for home cooks at every skill level. Recipes you’ll love, easy to make, from cooks you trust!

KUTX Concert Club - $50 per month

Become a member of the KUTX Concert Club and get invitations to shows in Studio 1A before anyone else! Members of the KUTX Concert Club will receive regular emails notifying them of upcoming performances in Studio 1A – and offer the opportunity to reserve a pair of seats!
Tags
Station Information Membership DriveThank You Gifts