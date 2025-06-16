Join KUTX 98.9 for a “Wet, Hot Austin Summer” of music and events.

From sun-drenched playlists to live performances, KUTX is bringing the fun all summer long

AUSTIN, Texas – June 16, 2025 – KUTX 98.9 is turning up the heat — and the volume — with Wet, Hot, Austin Summer — a celebration of the sights, sounds and spirit of summer in the Live Music Capital of the World.

We have the ultimate playlist for the triple-digit temperatures and sweat soaked Austin life. Wet, Hot Austin Summer is your soundtrack. Live music experiences, ticket giveaways and a whole lot more; whether you're blasting tunes with the windows down, dipping into Barton Springs, or catching a show under the stars, KUTX is all the SPF you need.

“Austin in the summer is the best. Yeah, it's hot but what are you gonna do about it? I say lean in!” said Matt Reilly, program director of KUTX 98.9. “If you play it right, Austin in the summer is like camp — and that’s exactly the vibe we’re putting out with the music and events we’re cooking up.”

Listeners can tune in on 98.9 FM or the KUTX app, and join KUTX at a range of live music events across the city, including:



The Drop-In at The Long Center – Free weekly concerts with on the front porch of downtown Austin

KUTX Vinyl Happy Hour at Lou’s Eastside – DJs, drinks and summer grooves

Music Under the Star - free Friday night concerts in June featuring Sentimental Family Band, San Gabriel and The Tiarras

Lou’s Eastside Parking Lot Movie Nights - Outdoor summer film favorites with a musical twist

Hotel San José Lounge Sessions a series of intimate shows every fourth Thursday in the Courtyard Lounge

KUTX’s Wet, Hot, Austin Summer is sweaty, sun-soaked and full of great music. Hop on in!

About KUTX 98.9, The Austin Music Experience

Named “Best Radio Station” in the Austin Music Awards poll 11 years and counting, KUTX 98.9 is the destination for new music from the artists driving the sound of Austin today, from local and emergent artists to music that has stood the test of time. Programming includes hundreds of live, one-of-a-kind performances in Studio 1A each year; “The Austin Music Minute,” the KUTX Artist of the Month and the KUTX “Song of the Day,” as well as KUTX Live events and KUTX Rock the Park, that connect music fans to local and national talent. KUTX 98.9 is part of KUT Public Media, a non-profit, public media organization whose work is made possible by listeners who make monthly donations. More at kutx.org.

Media contact: Erin Geisler (512) 475-8071