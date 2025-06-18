© 2025 KUT Public Media

Teen Journalism: Tell Your Community’s Story

KUT 90.5 | By Erin Geisler
Published June 18, 2025 at 4:30 PM CDT

Texas Standard producer Sarah Asch – who is pursing a master’s degree in library science – is teaming up with the Austin Public Library's Teen Central and members of the KUT and Texas Standard newsrooms produce a three-part workshop series: Teen Journalism: Tell Your Community’s Story.

Designed to help teens explore the questions they have about their neighborhoods and city, the workshop will introduce core journalism skills — from finding the right interview subject and crafting strong questions to using library archives and online tools for research.
 
Workshops take place from 3–5 p.m., July 16, 23, and 30 in the Central Library’s Teen Central. The series is free and open to youth ages 13–18. Details and RSVP here.
Erin Geisler
