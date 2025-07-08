Join Us for ¡Vamos Verde! Live, July 16

Austin is the epicenter of soccer this summer! The 2025 MLS All-Star Game is coming to Q2 Stadium on July 23, where the top talent from Major League Soccer will take on the best of Liga MX in a high-stakes showdown. As part of the week-long celebration, we're bringing the energy off the field and into the community.

Join hosts Juan Garcia and Jimmy Maas for a special live recording of ¡Vamos Verde!, the podcast dedicated to Austin FC and the vibrant fan culture that surrounds it.

Come out, grab a drink and connect with fellow fans as we talk all things Austin FC, MLS All-Star Week, and the spirit of soccer in the 512.

¡Vamos Verde! Live

7:30–9 p.m., Wednesday, July 16

Central Machine Works (4824 East Cesar Chavez Street)

This event is free and open to the public. An RSVP is requested.