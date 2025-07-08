© 2025 KUT Public Media

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin

webmaster@kutx.org
Reliably Austin
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Join Us for ¡Vamos Verde! Live, July 16

KUT 90.5 | By Erin Geisler
Published July 8, 2025 at 1:55 PM CDT
Austin FC fan chants at LA Galaxy goalkeeper John McCarthy on Saturday, April 20, 2025, at Q2 Stadium for Match 5 of the season. William Whitworth/KUT New
William Whitworth
/
KUT News
Austin FC fan chants at LA Galaxy goalkeeper John McCarthy on Saturday, April 20, 2025, at Q2 Stadium for Match 5 of the season. William Whitworth/KUT New

Austin is the epicenter of soccer this summer! The 2025 MLS All-Star Game is coming to Q2 Stadium on July 23, where the top talent from Major League Soccer will take on the best of Liga MX in a high-stakes showdown. As part of the week-long celebration, we're bringing the energy off the field and into the community.

Join hosts Juan Garcia and Jimmy Maas for a special live recording of ¡Vamos Verde!, the podcast dedicated to Austin FC and the vibrant fan culture that surrounds it.

Come out, grab a drink and connect with fellow fans as we talk all things Austin FC, MLS All-Star Week, and the spirit of soccer in the 512.

¡Vamos Verde! Live

7:30–9 p.m., Wednesday, July 16

Central Machine Works (4824 East Cesar Chavez Street)

This event is free and open to the public. An RSVP is requested.
Tags
Station Information KUT Events
Erin Geisler
See stories by Erin Geisler