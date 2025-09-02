A conversation with Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and Latino USA founder Maria Hinojosa, Sept. 29

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, author, professor and Latino USA founder Maria Hinojosa will participate in a fireside chat hosted by The New Philanthropists on Monday, Sept. 29, at Austin PBS.

For nearly 40 years, Hinojosa has broken barriers in journalism, carving out space in exclusive newsrooms, amplifying marginalized voices and reshaping the American narrative. Since becoming NPR’s first Latina in 1985, her fearless storytelling has challenged dominant narratives and brought depth and authenticity to overlooked stories through independent, multimedia journalism.

Latino USA airs on KUT 90.5 at 5 p.m. Sundays and 10 p.m. Mondays. KUT News is proud to help sponsor this event.

Join her as she shares powerful stories from her groundbreaking career and the lasting impact of her work amplifying underrepresented voices.

In Conversation with Maria Hinojosa

Meet and greet 6-6:45 p.m. (purchase tickets)

Fireside chat 7-8:30 p.m. (purchase tickets)

Austin PBS Media Center

6101 Highland Campus Dr., Building 3000, Austin, TX 78752 on the Austin Community College Highland campus

When using Google Maps, Apple Maps or Waze, simply enter "Austin PBS" and you will be navigated to the public entrance. If using rideshare, navigate to 906 Clayton Lane.

Parking: Street parking is available around the building and in the surface lot across the street. Covered parking is available in the Austin Community College Highland South Parking Garage (Entry #5 from Clayton Lane). Parking is free and open to the public.