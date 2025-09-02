The First African American astronaut to spacewalk Dr. Bernard A Harris, Jr

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Dr. Bernard A. Harris, Jr., physician, former NASA astronaut, venture capitalist, founder and president of the Harris Foundation, and author of ‘ Embracing Infinite Possibilities: Letting Go of Fear to Find Your Highest Potential.’

In 1995, Harris became to the first African American astronaut to walk in space. He was a crew member of the Space Shuttle Discovery mission STS-63 in February of that year. Since 1986, he has served the space program, at NASA Ames Space Flight Center, NASA Johnson Space Flight Center and NASA Headquarters in various roles as research scientist, flight surgeon, astronaut, and advisor.

