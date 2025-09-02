© 2025 KUT Public Media

In Black America is a long-running, nationally-syndicated program dedicated to all facets of the African-American experience. Host John L. Hanson profiles a diverse selection of current and historically significant figures whose stories help illuminate life in Black America.

The First African American astronaut to spacewalk Dr. Bernard A Harris, Jr

Published September 2, 2025 at 10:42 AM CDT
Published September 2, 2025 at 10:42 AM CDT
A smiling astronaut wearing a space suit poses for a portrait with an American flag and a model spaceship in the background.
In 1995, Bernard A. Harris, Jr. became to the first African American astronaut to walk in space.

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Dr. Bernard A. Harris, Jr., physician, former NASA astronaut, venture capitalist, founder and president of the Harris Foundation, and author of ‘ Embracing Infinite Possibilities: Letting Go of Fear to Find Your Highest Potential.’

In 1995, Harris became to the first African American astronaut to walk in space. He was a crew member of the Space Shuttle Discovery mission STS-63 in February of that year. Since 1986, he has served the space program, at NASA Ames Space Flight Center, NASA Johnson Space Flight Center and NASA Headquarters in various roles as research scientist, flight surgeon, astronaut, and advisor.

John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT at 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 6:30 a.m. Sundays — and weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast Black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
