183 Toll Road

-
The Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority already knows a lot about who isn't paying tolls on its roadways and will soon deploy more tools and…
-
Disclosure: Carma is a sponsor of KUT. The Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority cut the ribbon today on a new project that could reduce traffic…
-
A new expressway between US Highway 183 and Ben White Boulevard could “eliminate” traffic between the two congested roadways.But it’ll cost you. The…
-
A new pedestrian path has opened along a stretch of the 183A toll road, connecting Leander and Cedar Park. The five-mile, ten-foot-wide path cost $3.1…