2012 Democratic National Convention

Mitt Romney's release Friday of his 2011 tax return and a summary of his tax rate over 20 years gave friends and foes alike something to grab hold of. But not all his allies greeted the move.
On the final night of the convention, President Obama will accept the nomination of his party.
You know it was only a matter of time before late night comedian Jimmy Fallon lampooned San Antonio Mayor Julián Castro's keynote speech at the Democratic…
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Benita Veliz, a 27-year-old San Antonio woman whose parents brought her into the country on a short-term tourist visa nearly two decades…
The night was all about former President Bill Clinton, who was the featured speaker.
Once political enemies, President Obama and Bill Clinton have established a partnership that's becoming a cornerstone of the Obama campaign. Clinton exemplifies perhaps the most crucial political gift that Obama seems to lack.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — San Antonio Mayor Julián Castro, in the most defining moment of his young political career, gave a Democratic National Convention…
The first day of the Democratic National Convention was gaveled to order in Charlotte, N.C.
Election Day ArrivesThe polls are open this morning for the Primary Runoff Election.Voters will choose party candidates in the U.S. Senate race. Lt. Gov.…
Democrats are on the path to including an endorsement of same-sex marriage for the first time in their official party platform. The proposal has made it through an important Democratic committee meeting.