2012 Olympics

Authorities in South Africa intend to purse a case of premeditated murder against the Paralympic and Olympic sprinter. He's accused of killing his girlfriend on Thursday. The athlete's agent says Pistorius disputes the charge "in the strongest possible terms."
If you had to choose between a silver medal and a bronze medal, most people would choose silver. But psychologists who analyzed photos of Olympic medalists say that there's a complicated dynamic at work.
