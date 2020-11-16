2013 Legislative Session

-
June 25 marks the one-year anniversary of Sen. Wendy Davis' historic filibuster on the Texas Senate floor.It was one year ago that Democratic Sen. Davis…
Marijuana advocates will march on the Texas Capitol Saturday as part of the annual Worldwide Marijuana March. In Austin, the marchers will include members…
Improving mental health practices for Texas and reducing the stigma associated with mental illness is the goal of a new statewide institute. Its focus…
Lawmakers were at the Texas Capitol Wednesday talking about the implementation of House Bill 5, the bill that changes graduation requirements and reduces…
The groups that will train Texans in the state's controversial school marshals program – allowing an undercover, armed staff member on school campuses –…
Saturday marks the one-year anniversary of the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.The shooting left 20 students and six…
Texas Attorney General Greg Abbott has appealed yesterday’s ruling striking down part of the state’s new restrictions on abortion.Yesterday, U.S. District…
Update: With a federal judge blocking enforcement of a key restriction on abortion in Texas, here’s reaction from Gov. Rick Perry:NARAL Pro Choice America…
A lawsuit attempting to block parts of a new restrictive abortion law is expected to wrap up today. Plaintiffs hope the judge will find certain provisions…
Update: As of today, new specific rules regulating Texas abortion facilities are available for public comment.The rules were drafted in response to House…