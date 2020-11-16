2016 Olympics

-
Saying "the behavior of these athletes was not acceptable," the U.S. Olympic Committee levies suspensions on Ryan Lochte and three other athletes involved in an ill-fated night out in Rio.
Gunnar Bentz and Jack Conger have now been released, U.S. officials say — but the pair are going to keep talking with police in Rio.
It came down to penalty kicks — and two of the U.S. women's soccer team players missed theirs against Sweden Friday, ending their run in Rio's Summer Games.
Thursday's theme was American stars battling each other. Biles topped Aly Raisman as they went 1-2 in the women's all-around. Michael Phelps easily defeated Ryan Lochte in their showdown in the pool.
UPDATE: Michelle Carter won gold in Rio Friday, making her the first American woman to win a gold medal in that event.ORIGINAL STORY: It took Michelle…
"I'm proud to be competing clean and doing what is right," Lilly King said after the race. Over the weekend, her top rival, Yulia Efimova, was reinstated.
Ledecky won her first gold in Rio and is expected to take home more. Phelps added to his Olympic record, winning his 19th gold in the 4x100 relay. Here are Sunday's highlights.