2016 Presidential Election

Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates is set to testify before the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism today. Yates will testify…
HOUSTON — Hillary Clinton told Texas Democrats on Friday that despite her devastating loss in last year's presidential election, the state provided a…
If the consensus from November’s elections was that the media is more disconnected from everyday Americans than anyone recognized, at least one branch of…
The public version of the intelligence report on the investigation into Russia's interference in the U.S. elections concludes that Russia "aspired to help" Trump's election chances when possible.
Gretchen Nagy needs something – anything.She's standing in front of two Austin ISD students and a district employee, who are about to go live on…
For many middle and high school students, this year’s presidential election is their introduction to American politics and it’s an unusual election to…
Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto's office said he invited both Trump and Hillary Clinton to visit Mexico. Peña Nieto has been highly critical of Trump, likening him to both Mussolini and Hitler.
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is scheduled to appear at a rally in Austin tonight. That’s right. A Republican running for national office…
Donald Trump is holding a rally Tuesday in Austin, his first public event in Texas as the Republican presidential nominee.Trump was already scheduled to…
In 2012, Greg Abbott caused a stir when he issued this warning to international election observers: Don’t set foot inside Texas polling places.Abbott,…