2019 Texas Legislature

-
The Texas Medical Board will no longer be writing the rules for a new law outlawing surprise medical bills for some Texans. The law goes into effect Jan.…
-
If you’re looking to buy a house in Texas, the homeowner is now required to tell you if it has ever flooded. Likewise, if you own a home that’s flooded,…
-
A law went into effect in Texas this week that increases penalties for demonstrators who interfere with oil and gas pipelines and other pieces of…
-
Texas lawmakers added more than $75 million to the budget in the last legislative session for sexual assault-related initiatives. Nearly $60 million was…
-
At least seven people were killed and another 20 were injured in a mass shooting that stretched in and around Midland and Odessa, Texas, Saturday. The…
-
This Sunday, 820 new laws passed during the 2019 session of the Texas Legislature will go into effect. They range from the huge — a $250 billion two-year…
-
Months before Texas district attorneys started dropping or delaying low-level marijuana cases, state lawmakers were told that a well-liked bill to…
-
From Texas Standard:Momentum for one of Gov. Greg Abbott's priority issues this legislative session appears to have dwindled. Ordinances passed in Dallas,…
-
Why Kel Seliger's 'Downgrade' To The Senate Agriculture Committee Signals Potential Conflict Over ScFrom Texas Standard:The governor, lieutenant governor and House speaker all insist this will be the legislative "session of the teacher," and that the…
-
From Texas Standard:When Texas lawmakers arrived in Austin Tuesday, they were probably at their most optimistic – the process of debating and passing…