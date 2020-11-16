2020 Primary Elections Voter Guide

-
If you live in Williamson County, here are all the races that might appear on your ballot for either the Democratic or Republican primary. Put your…
-
If you live in Bastrop County, here are all the races that might appear on your ballot for either the Democratic or Republican primary. Put your address…
-
If you live in Burnet County, here are all the races that might appear on your ballot for either the Democratic or Republican primary. Put your address…
-
If you live in Lee County, here are all the races that might appear on your ballot for either the Democratic or Republican primary. Put your address into…
-
If you live in Caldwell County, here are all the races that might appear on your ballot for either the Democratic or Republican primary. Put your address…
-
If you live in Hays County, here are all the races that might appear on your ballot for either the Democratic or Republican primary. Put your address into…