-
Austin-Bergstrom International Airport officials said they’re working to let airline passengers know new security standards are coming.ABIA and other…
-
Take all the people who live in New York City. Multiply that by two, and you'll get the number of passengers who are expected to travel through Austin's…
-
Three Texas airports made the Transportation Security Administration's 2014 top ten list for firearm confiscation at security checkpoints.Dallas-Fort…
-
A contractor for the airline failed to perform repairs properly and Southwest put some jets back into service despite their not being in compliance with federal regulations, the agency alleges.
-
Capital Metro voted Monday to move forward with recommendations from Project Connect. The next steps are deciding who will govern its potential urban…
-
Austin-Bergstrom International Airport held a full-scale disaster response exercise on its airfield today, allowing first responders to practice their…
-
Update: Austin City Council members unanimously approved a rental registration program early this morning (Items 11, 12).Council members were considering…
-
Update: Austin is getting regular, nonstop service to Europe.British Airways announced today that it will begin offering transatlantic Boeing 787 flights…
-
Austin’s airport has been cleared for takeoff.Austin Bergstrom International Airport has been ranked among the country’s best since it opened in 1999.…
-
City officials have confirmed that a military training operation took place over Austin today.A U.S. Navy E-6, similar to a commercial Boeing 707, flew…