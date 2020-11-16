-
At least two of the court's conservative justices seemed to suggest the law should stand whether or not the individual mandate is found unconstitutional.
-
Lee esta historia en español. Almost a million low-income Texans would likely enroll in Medicaid if the state were to expand the program under the…
-
The death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg comes just as the Supreme Court was about to hear a case challenging the ACA. It could end Medicaid expansion and protections for preexisting conditions.
-
The U.S. Supreme Court will hear a Texas-led challenge to the Affordable Care Act, the justices said Monday, marking the third major case in which former…
-
The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled the Affordable Care Act's mandate requiring people to have health insurance is unconstitutional."The…
-
Though it has been on the books for nearly a decade, the Affordable Care Act faces a big court challenge right now that could overturn it. Here's what happens if the federal health law goes away.
-
The Health and Human Services Secretary tweeted a reminder: "If you decide that purchasing coverage through healthcare.gov is the right decision for you, make sure you select coverage by this Sunday."
-
A group of about 20 people gathered in Southeast Austin on a chilly Saturday morning to knock on doors in nearby neighborhoods. The #SickOfItTX event was…
-
A ruling on a Texas-led lawsuit challenging the Affordable Care Act is imminent. The suit is a Republican-backed effort to eliminate the entire law after…
-
Texans can start buying health insurance through the marketplace created by the Affordable Care Act later this week. Open enrollment for the online…