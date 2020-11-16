-
From Texas Standard.In 2014, the Obama administration secured the release of Bowe Bergdahl from captivity in Afghanistan by agreeing to release five…
President Trump is addressing the nation Monday night on U.S. engagement and "the path forward" in Afghanistan and South Asia. Senior U.S. officials tell…
From Texas Standard:A controversial proposal to bring American troops home from Afghanistan, replacing them with contractors, wouldn’t involve private…
An attacker wearing an Afghan military uniform shot at service members from the NATO-led coalition. Maj. Gen. Harold Greene is the highest-ranking U.S. officer killed in a war-zone since Vietnam.
The number is in line with what military officials had asked for. The United States will end America's longest-running war in 2014 and expects most of the residual force out of the country by 2016.
Staff Sgt. Robert Bales pleaded guilty to 16 counts of premeditated murder. A judge has yet to accept his plea.
We know more about how the accused Fort Hood shooter plans to defend himself at his court martial, but it’s not enough information for the judge.And that…
The Department of Defense announced Tuesday the death of a soldier from Austin.30-year-old Staff Sergeant Job Reigoux was killed in Ghazni Province,…
A coordinated attack has struck the offices of the International Red Cross in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, Gunmen reportedly assaulted the compound after a suicide bomber detonated a device at the entrance, where a guard was killed.
It’s been more than 11 years since the United States' war in Afghanistan began. Nearly 20,000 U.S. military men and women have come back injured from the…