African-American Cultural & Heritage Facility

-
To say that Austin is growing is an understatement. But amid Austin’s exponential growth, one group is declining – and fast. The African-American…
-
Today is the grand opening of Austin’s new African-American Cultural and Heritage Facility. The center is housed in a historic structure at 912 East…
-
The City of Austin is encouraging citizens to participate in creating a mosaic mural for the African American Cultural and Heritage Facility tonight.The…
-
If you had to pick 100 iconic individuals, who would you choose?That’s the question for a meeting tonight discussing artwork at for Austin’s African…
-
Artists have an extra seven days to get their act together and write a proposal to create public art at the new the African-American Cultural & Heritage…